Surfside Beach leaders often tout their town as a Tree City.

But lately, they are worried the increase in new home construction projects is reducing the number of trees in the residential sections of town.

On Tuesday night, the town council passed some sweeping changes to the protection clauses in the town’s tree ordinance. The measure increases the number of trees required for residential lots and the overall total of diameter inches of trees in the lot.

The protection regulations apply to three categories: owner of existing residential property; owner of existing business property; and developing vacant properties.

For R-1 residential properties, a minimum of five trees and a minimum of 60 inches in total diameter per lot are required. That number is reduced to three trees and a minimum of 40 inches in total diameter for R-2 properties.

The regulations do offer exemptions for removal or trimming of trees that are diseased, pose a safety hazard or inhibit the healthy growth of landmark trees.

The permitting process for certifying tree ordinance adherence will be enforced by the town’s code enforcement officer.

When the ordinance was given initial approval in September, the council wanted to hear from the town’s stormwater committee and a certified arborist before giving final approval.

Town administrator William Shanahan said the stormwater committee proposed removing the tree regulations from the town’s zoning ordinance and making an entirely separate ordinance for trees.

He added that the town has not heard from an arborist yet on the proposed changes.

Town councilwoman Cindy Keating said the council should hold off on passing the new regulations until the town begins to enforce the current regulations already on the books.

“I passed a lot on 15th Avenue South that had been completely clear cut,” she said.

Councilman David Pellegrino countered that enforcement should be stepped up but the council needed to pass the regulations now instead of later.