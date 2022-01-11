Surfside Beach leaders were disappointed last year when they realized the town's new pier would not be ready in time for the traditional Fourth of July fireworks display this summer.
But it now looks like they will get their wish, sort of.
For years, thousands have crowded the beach and roads in Surfside Beach to watch the massive display launched from the end of the town’s pier. That tradition was wiped out in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew when the pier was completely destroyed.
On Tuesday, Surfside Beach Town Manager William Shanahan said the pier would not actually be completed until early fall, probably October. But, he said, the construction company said the pier will have progressed far enough by July for the town to use it for the return of the Fourth of July pyrotechnics event.
“We will be shooting fireworks off the pier this July 4,” Shanahan said. “They said we could use it and we will.”
Shanahan told the town council Tuesday that the large concrete platform on the beach side of the pier has been poured and now work is moving toward the water line. He said changing the pilings from steel to concrete caused part of the delay from the original timeline, but the change would add to the strength of the pier.
Mayor Bob Hellyer chimed in, “That pier is not going anywhere.”
In other action, the council voted to take away the expense of paying for special street lighting from the Harbor Lights HOA.
In 2013, the Harbor Lights HOA wanted something more for their neighborhood than the standard street lights and agreed to pay $3,400 a year for special decorative street lights. The decorative lights are monthly rentals from Santee Cooper.
Since that time, Harbor Lights has given the streets back to the town.
The town has put up decorative lights on other streets such as Ocean Boulevard, Upper Surfside Drive, 3rd Avenue South Promenade and 14th South at no cost to nearby residents. Shanahan said these areas have underground wiring and the standard street light poles would not work there.
Because their streets now belong to the town and the town has decorative lights in other areas, the HOA requested that the town take over the annual $3,400 payment.
Councilman Chris Stamey said since the HOA had agreed to those terms in 2013, he feels they should continue to pay and not add an extra expense to the town.
Hellyer said since the town owns the streets and Harbor Lights went above and beyond originally making sure the streets were up to South Carolina Department of Transportation standards, he thought the town should take over the payments for the lights.
The council voted to relieve the HOA of their $3,400 payment by a 4-3 vote.
