Fireworks are only allowed on the beach on July 4 in Surfside Beach. That may be about to change.
The Surfside Beach Town Council on Tuesday gave initial approval to new fireworks regulations. The council is removing the year-round prohibition of possessing and shooting fireworks in the town limits. As the law now stands, the town has a complete ban on the sale, possession and launching of fireworks except for the small Independence Day window.
The new ordinance would allow shooting fireworks every day, anywhere in town with a few exceptions. Fireworks would not be allowed between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. They would not be allowed within 500 feet of daycares, churches, filling stations, the town pier and public parks and recreation areas.
Town police chief Kenneth Hofmann said state law does not allow cities to have complete bans anymore and the new ordinance follows suit with as many restrictions as the town can impose.
“This is a family beach, so having an 11 p.m. cutoff time is not unreasonable,” Hofmann said. “Allowing fireworks should cut down on revenge shooting of them.”
Violation of the ordinance can result in a ticket from $100 to $500 but does not carry any jail time.
Councilman William Kinken said he was against allowing the widespread use of fireworks in the town. He said the town is autism friendly and also has a number of veterans with PTSD and the constant loud noises could be harmful.
“If we’re going to allow them, we should restrict them to the north and south end of the beach,” he said.
Hofmann said the council should pass the new version and closely monitor how it works this summer. If there are any specific problems, they could be addressed later.
The first vote passed unanimously and must pass second reading to become law.
Record parking revenues
In other action, representatives from Lanier Parking said the town saw record revenues last year from parking fees.
Lanier handles the enforcement of the town’s parking lots and spaces. Parking is enforced from March 1 through Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Steve Robinson told the council that despite COVID-19 and closing the parking lot at the pier, the town did well the last two seasons because of the large number of houses along Ocean Boulevard.
He said revenues should be even higher this season because of new technology Lanier is implementing to make paying for parking easier.
“In the past, visitors had to download an app to pay online, and with so many people in the area it was impossible to do sometimes,” Robinson said. “Now they can use a Text to Park system on their phones that can be done in just a short time.”
Councilman Michael Drake said the town should look into extending the enforcement hours past 7 p.m. in the lots near the pier and entertainment district.
“Those lots near the restaurants are full at night after 7,” Drake said.
