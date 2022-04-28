Parking was the theme of this week's Surfside Beach Town Council meeting.

According to the company that handles the town’s parking, this year is surpassing last year’s record-setting pace for parking revenues.

Steve Robinson of Lanier Parking told the council that in 2021 the March parking numbers set a record for the month — even without the popular pier parking lot. This March, the town parking revenue topped $24,000.

“April looks like it’s going to be $2,000 to $3,000 higher than last April,” Robinson said.

Lanier has instituted a new way of paying to park at the town’s lots called Text to Park. This is in addition to the pay stations and the Park Mobile app.

Robinson said the new texting method has a couple of major advantages over the Park Mobile app.

“The Text to Park is easier to use and allows customers to extend their time in the parking lot without having to leave the beach,” he said. “In the summertime with so many people on the beach on their phones, you can’t download the mobile app.”

The council also looked at making some changes to the town’s parking guidelines.

The town’s volunteer parking committee submitted a list of recommendations to change or improve the town’s parking requirements.

Town administrator William Shanahan said he and his department heads looked at the recommendations and made some of their own. They agreed with the committee in some areas and scrapped other suggestions.

After some wrangling among its members, the council decided to vote on each recommendation separately instead of taking the recommendations in their entirety.

Among the changes approved by the council were charging for parking at all of the town’s beach accesses and dropping the speed limit to 10 mph in the new entertainment district where Surfside Drive meets Ocean Drive in front of and near the town’s pier.

The staff had recommended doing nothing in that district and keeping a close watch on any vehicle or pedestrian issues that may crop up this tourist season.