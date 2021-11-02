Surfside Beach voters elected three new town council members Tuesday.

William Kinken (420 votes), LaVerne Kreklau (396 votes) and Chris Stamey (371 votes) claimed the three open seats, according to unofficial results. Seven candidates filed to run and an eighth mounted a write-in campaign, but that group did not include any of the incumbents.

This was the first general election in the town under the new plurality rules. Unlike in the past with multiple candidates, the candidates who received the most votes will be declared the winners, meaning there will be no runoff election (that would only have happened in the event of a tie).

Surfside Beach Town Council members serve four-year terms and are paid $6,000 per year.

