Surfside Beach has been without a planning and building director since February of 2020.
Because of turnover, the town has had to also borrow the services of building inspectors from nearby towns.
Administrator William Shanahan said that isn’t the level of service he promised when he was hired by the town council in November. On Tuesday night, he presented a plan to overhaul the planning and building department that included adding an additional building official and making sure everyone in the department is cross-trained to alleviate any gaps in services.
Shanahan said the planning and building department is one of the most visible departments in the town, both to residents and builders.
“With our past and present turnover, we need to make the department a positive place to conduct business for residents and contractors,” he said.
One of the first changes the public will see is the name of the department, which will change from Planning, Building and Zoning to the Building and Codes Department.
With only a handful of applicants for the director’s position since early 2020, Shanahan said the town would step up its efforts to fill the position with a qualified individual as soon as feasibly possible.
In addition to the administrative duties of the department, the director will also serve as the town’s flood plain administrator, flood damage prevention administrator, tree ordinance administrator and will also have to be a certified building official, certified flood plain manager and certified stormwater plan reviewer.
Shanahan said he feels it’s important that the director be a certified building official.
“In the absence of a building official, the services can continue uninterrupted,” he said.
The plan calls for adding an additional building inspector position, which will increase the total staff to five full-time employees.
The department has had a high turnover rate and drawn many complaints from contractors and residents, Shanahan said.
He added that a fully staffed department would give residents the highest level of service, reduce the need for outside consultants, reduce the wait times for all services and allow for cross-training within the department.
Councilman David Pellegrino thanked Shanahan for the new plan.
“Since I’ve been on council, there have always been issues with this department,” he said. “You have hit the spots that were needed.”
Pellegrino’s only hesitation about adopting the plan was the addition of a new salary to the town’s budget.
Finance director Diana King assured Pellegrino and the rest of the council with additional revenues projected for the last part of the year, there should be enough money to cover the $60,000 price tag of the new position.
The council voted to move forward with the new changes.
Top award
The Municipal Association of South Carolina presented Surfside Beach the 2021 Achievement Award for towns of 1001-5000 population for the renovation of Third Avenue South.
Improvements in the small business district a block off Surfside Drive included placing utilities underground, new landscaping, new sidewalks, new street lighting and outside dining.
Charlie Barrineau from the MASC presented a video highlighting the area and interviews with Mayor Bob Hellyer.
On Tuesday night, Hellyer said he was appreciative of the award to the town but the changes were actually made under the watch of former mayor Bob Childs.
Childs was presented a certificate of appreciation by the council for his leadership in bringing life back to the Third Avenue district.
