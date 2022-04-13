Until Tuesday night, any dog found in Surfside Beach without an official town tag could be impounded and sent to the local humane society.
That included dogs belonging to visitors.
Zellie Vaz from San Diego said that law sounded “crazy.”
The Surfside Beach Town Council unanimously agreed and suspended the tag requirement effective immediately.
The ordinance says every dog owner in town must pay a $10 fee to register their pet with the town and the official tag must be displayed prominently.
Councilman Michael Drake said constituents had contacted him about the policy and he proposed suspending it until the council could get a chance to study the ordinance further.
“That means any dog, even those of people visiting the town, could be subject to being impounded and sent away,” Drake said. “We need to take a hard look at this.”
Drake added that he checked with town officials and found that only 84 tags had been sold.
“I’m pretty sure we have more than 84 dogs in our town,” he said.
Vaz and her husband Diogo were playing with their dog Dexter in one of the town’s dog parks.
“We’re visiting my mother here,” Zellie said. “I’ve never heard of anything like that."
