After a two-year absence, Sabrina Morris Adair will once again be director of the Surfside Beach Building and Codes Department, formerly the Department of Planning and Zoning.
By a contentious 4-3 vote Tuesday, the Surfside Beach Town Council approved reinstating Adair to her previous position. The department has not had a full-time director since she was removed two years ago.
In a special called meeting last week, a motion was made and then tabled to rehire Adair as the building and codes director immediately and give her a two-year window to obtain the certified building official (CBO) status. The town’s job listing had included a requirement for applicants to hold a CBO certification. Adair was recommended to the council last week by town administrator William Shanahan.
When the subject came up Tuesday night, the proposal drew both harsh criticism and praise of Adair from council members and residents.
Newly-elected councilman Chris Stamey noted that Adair didn’t have the CBO requirement.
Mayor pro tem Cindy Keating countered that the council should follow the administrator’s recommendation. She said the state gives a person two years to obtain the CBO certification.
Former councilman David Pellegrino reminded the council that the body had specifically insisted that the next director be CBO certified. He said that would alleviate the problem the town has had over the last couple of years in trying to find a qualified building inspector.
Town resident Ann Westcott questioned the move to hire Adair since her husband, John, heads the town’s public works department. Town policy does not allow relatives of council members or the administrator to work for the town, nor does it permit an employee to supervise a relative. However, the policy doesn't prohibit relatives from working in different departments.
Longtime resident Carrie Johnson criticized those attacking Adair’s character and abilities.
“She’s got more integrity in her pinkie than some of you on council have in your body,” Johnson said. “This town has gone to Hades in a hand basket since she’s been gone.”
After a debate over whether to hire Adair, Mayor Bob Hellyer abruptly cut off discussion to call for a vote. Stamey, along with council members William Kinken and Paul Holder, opposed the move.
Following the vote, Kinken said the council was “blindsided” at the previous meeting with the motion to rehire Adair. He said the council was only provided one candidate when others had applied.
“We’ve opened ourselves up to lawsuits for not following our requirements,” he said. “This borders on favoritism or nepotism.”
Keating said she was glad the council could correct the “unfortunate incident” from two years ago when Adair was ousted.
“We now have someone who is knowledgeable of our ordinances and regulations,” she added.
No one explained why Adair lost the job two years ago.
After the meeting, Adair said she was happy to be heading back to the position.
“I’m grateful to those who showed their confidence in me tonight,” she said. “I love this town and think it has so much potential for more growth, but it has to be done correctly and according to the town and state regulations. I’ve always tried to be as fair as I can to every resident and business.”
