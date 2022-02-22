All the bells and whistles may not be in place until early 2023, but the Surfside Beach Pier should be open for business this October.
That’s the report the Surfside Beach Town Council got Monday night from the two companies heading up the $15 million rebuilding project. The pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
John O’Brien from Consensus Construction and Jonathan Sigmon of Collins Engineering said there have been challenges along the way but not nearly as many as would normally be expected on a project of this magnitude.
Sigmon said getting materials has been one of the biggest challenges since the pier plans were produced in 2020.
“Material procurement is a different world these days compared to two years ago,” he said.
But he assured the council that for a project the size of the pier, there have been relatively few changes or concerns throughout the construction process.
“There have only been 100 or so RFIs so far,” Sigmon said. “I’ve worked on some similar sized projects that have had 800 or more.”
An RFI in construction is a document between parties that shows changes or concerns that have cropped up.
O’Brien said there have been minimal challenges so far, especially since the original plans had to be redesigned per FEMA’s requirements. He said the current snag is getting word back from the Surf Diner owners about any changes their engineers are looking to make. Surf Diner is one of the former tenants on the old pier and will be one of several businesses and vendors on the new version.
O’Brien said five steel and concrete pilings have been installed and numbers six and seven should be in place in two weeks or so. There are 13 pilings slated for the completed structure.
“Now that it’s out over the water, it shouldn’t be affected by tides and work should go quicker,” he said.
He added the ramp and stairs will be going up in the next 60 days.
Council members wanted to know the bottom line — when will the pier be open?
O’Brien said if all continues at the current pace, “You should be able to walk on the pier this summer and it should be open for business by October. Some of the kiosks and other smaller features may not be ready until early next year around March.”
In January, town administrator William Shanahan assured the council and Surfside Beach residents that the Fourth of July fireworks display will return to the pier this summer. The annual pyrotechnics show was always launched off the pier and drew thousands to the town and its beaches.
Mayor pro tem Cindy Keating asked what the town could do to assist in making sure the construction continued at a good rate and did not get bogged down with issues that could be avoided.
Both men said everything was progressing well and the best thing the town could do was to get the Surf Diner to speed up responses to the construction and engineers’ requests.
