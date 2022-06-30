With two days to spare, the Surfside Beach Town Council gave final approval to the new 2022-23 budget with a 6-1 vote Wednesday night.
To the delight of town residents and businesses, there is no property tax hike in this year’s budget. The tax rate remains at 43 mills, the same as last year. The town’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.
The budget contains a cost of living raise for all town employees and some new fees associated with the fire department and special events.
There is also an adjustment to the fees charged for Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.
Director of Finance Diana King said in the past there was a flat rate of $15 an hour for employees to retrieve requested information. The new budget says the cost will be the hourly salary of the lowest paid employee who has the skill and training to perform the request. This could be more than the previous $15 an hour.
Council member Cindy Keating cast a no vote for the budget, saying she felt there were too many inconsistencies in the document.
“There are too many changes that I can’t reconcile with,” she said.
In other actions, the council shot down for a second time a move to keep the town’s rights-of-way clear of obstructions.
Councilman William Kinken offered an amendment that would allow current obstructions in the town’s rights-of-way to be “grandfathered in,” but it was shot down.
Kinken said the current town ordinance forbidding intrusions on the town’s rights-of-way has not been enforced for years. He suggested leaving what’s there except in situations that block lines of sight of oncoming traffic.
