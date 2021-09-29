Earlier this year, the town of Surfside Beach shut down most of its town hall complex because of extensive mold and structural issues.
By the end of next month, town staff should be in their new digs about a quarter of a mile away on U.S. 17 Business in the former Coldwell Banker building.
Town administrator Bill Shanahan told the town council Tuesday night that the new building needs some HVAC and wiring work, then the staff would be ready to start moving computers and phones.
“The phone lines and computers will be going in the first week of October,” Shanahan said. “We’ll move the last week of October.”
He added that city services will be scaled back for a few days that week in order to get everything up and running.
Earlier this year, the city brought in an environmental company to check on mold in the current town hall. Airborne mold and structural issues were found in the court/council chambers, the main building and the planning and zoning building across the parking lot, town officials said.
The court and planning and zoning buildings were shut down and employees were moved to the main town hall building.
Shanahan said those staff members who didn’t feel safe or comfortable in the current building were allowed to work from home.
In July, Shanahan told the council that engineers said it would be better to demolish and rebuild the town hall or move to another location since structural damage was causing water leaks that led to the formation of the mold. The cost of the repairs would exceed 50% of the building’s value.
The town closed on the new building Aug. 16. The building had been listed at $1.2 million.
The council had discussed spending $1.8 million on the new facility. The price tag included the building, upgrades and a $100,000 parking lot nearby.
New public information officer
For the first time, Surfside Beach will join the ranks of other local municipalities and government bodies and have a full-time public information officer.
Coming to the post from WMBF News, Rob Blomquist takes over the new position Thursday.
Administrator Shanahan said Blomquist will be the town’s events/public information officer and will become the face of the town.
“We are excited to have Rob on board,” Shanahan said. “Every time we met with him, we were very impressed with his knowledge and professionalism."
