Surfside Beach Fire Chief Robert Clemons told the town council that one of his goals when taking the chief position earlier this year was to make the department more efficient and effective for the safety of the public.
To that end, Clemons persuaded the council Tuesday night to make some changes to the department’s organizational structure and to purchase a new command vehicle — all without costing the taxpayers any extra money. The funding for the new initiatives would come from unfilled budgeted positions and capital projects that have been put aside.
The first action was to establish the new position of deputy chief, a position that went to current Battalion Capt. Larry Carter.
Clemons said the deputy chief would be in charge of daily emergency operations, help with budgeting and represent the town at various functions among other duties.
Carter’s reaction to his new promotion was simply, “it’s awesome. I am honored to be given this position.”
The new deputy chief began his 30-year firefighting career as a volunteer with the Horry County Fire Department before moving on to a paid position with the county. He then spent 15 years with the Conway Fire Department. Carter has been with the Surfside Beach department for 10 years.
The second approved change was to move the fire marshal from a part-time to a full-time position. Clemons said the fire marshal would be involved in investigations, public safety inspections and education programs for the residents and town businesses.
The council also approved the purchase of a new incident command vehicle at a cost of $44,500. The money for the vehicle will come from a proposed hydrant installation project that Clemons said isn’t necessary.
The new command vehicle will have the capability of making radio contacts with various agencies as well as keeping track of town firefighters during incidents.
“This will help manage firefighters on the scene and keep them safe,” Clemons said.
In other actions, the council approved a request from Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann to join the U.S Defense Department’s Defense Logistics Agency Surplus Property Program. The program makes approved equipment and supplies available to police agencies at no cost, except for a $500 annual fee to be part of the program.
Hoffman said possible acquisitions may include generators, emergency operations equipment and high water vehicles, which would come in handy in case of hurricanes or other disasters.
He told the council they could look at the program at the end of the year to see if it’s worth the $500 annual fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.