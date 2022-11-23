Surfside Beach officials hope to open the town's rebuilt fishing pier by April, but on Tuesday they sorted through the struggles the project has seen in recent months.
Most of the town council meeting focused on the future of the pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Originally slated to reopen by the end of this year, the project saw delays in October when the town issued two stop work orders. Surfside Beach Town Administrator William Shanahan gave a detailed time line of events that led up to the Oct. 7 and Oct. 17 stop work orders.
Shanahan, who turned in his 30-day resignation notice last week, said his lengthy explanation was not to assign blame or point fingers but to be open about what caused the problems.
He said the pier problems began in late September when the town’s building official noticed the plans for the buildings on the pier that the town had were not the same as those on the construction site. The town’s plans called for wooden buildings while the contractor’s plans said they would be metal.
Further research showed that no permits had been issued for the buildings, only for the pier itself. A stop work order was issued on the construction of the buildings until a full set of plans could be reviewed. Work could continue on the pier.
On Oct. 17, Shanahan noticed a discrepancy in the general contractor’s licensing and contacted the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. The LLR told the town that the contractor, Consensus, did not have a marine license and therefore could not build the pier. At the order of the LLR, the town’s building official notified the contractor to stop work on the pier.
Consensus told Shanahan that at the beginning of the project, they had worked out an agreement with LLR that they would use a subcontractor that held a marine license. LLR said it found no such agreement but if Consensus was doing at least 40% of the work on the pier, they could continue. The stop work order was pulled shortly thereafter.
After new plans were approved, permits for Buildings A, B and C were issued to Consensus on Oct. 20 and work continued on those buildings.
Despite the instructions of the state LLR, councilwoman Cindy Keating said the stop work orders should not have been issued. Keating placed the blame for delays on the pier on the town itself rather than the contractor. She said internal problems have caused the delays and added costs.
“It’s time we start covering our ass and man up and take responsibility,” Keating said. “It’s a good thing we have Surfside residents working on the pier or we would be taken to the cleaners.”
Councilman Chris Stamey shot back that Consensus is only after more money.
“They’re not trying to save the town any money,” Stamey said. “Mr. Shanahan did exactly what the state told him to do.”
In other action, the council approved a suggestion by the town’s pier committee to not charge an admission fee to walk on the pier at least for the first season.
Finance director Diana King told the council that the pier has cost $14.6 million to date with $12.3 million going to Consensus. She said the anticipated total cost is $20.4 million and the town is expecting to have $20.5 million to pay for it.
“Of course, that’s always subject to change,” King said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.