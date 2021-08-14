Terrel Rawson, 21, catches waves during the Wheel to Surf event in Surfside Beach on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. He’s a ranked tandem surfer and has been surfing since 2014. The adaptive surfing clinic continues through Sunday at 13th Avenue South. It is a free event for those wanting to get a chance to surf. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com