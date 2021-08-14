It was hard to tell who was having the most fun on the beach Saturday morning in Surfside Beach, the 80 folks of all ages trying out their first-time surfing skills or the more than 100 volunteers braving the early morning heat helping them.
Whoops of joy and cheers could be heard up and down the beach and over the crashing waves.
The occasion was the Adaptive Surf Project’s Wheel to Surf. The two-day event lets people with a variety of disabilities enjoy the sport of surfing. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the first time the Wheel to Surf event has been held in two years.
Adaptive Surf Project Director Luke Sharp said everyone was overjoyed to be able to bring this opportunity back to the ocean after two years.
“The response has been tremendous,” Sharp said.
He explained that the group is divided into six teams with each surfer getting a chance on the board for 20 minutes. Some of the surfers ventured out by themselves on their boards and some had extra folks riding along.
“Some of these surfers have ridden six hours to get here just to have 20 minutes on the water,” Sharp said. “So we make sure they have a great time while they’re here. And I can’t say enough about all these people who came out this morning to help. It’s amazing.”
Sharp said his group decided to hold the Wheel to Surf event in Surfside Beach to honor the town.
“Surfside Beach is very supportive of what we do and they made their beach accessible to everyone, even with disabilities,” he said.
Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer was on hand to watch the festivities and said he loves to see events like Wheel to Surf come to the town.
“It’s great to see all these surfers and their families back on our beach,” Hellyer said. “We want to support everybody. This is such a great cause and we don’t get the chance to support such great causes often enough.”
Three of those attending this year’s event came all the way from Costa Rica.
Javy Ruin, Juan Ruiz and Edwin Victor said they met Sharp in Costa Rica when he was there to help with a similar event. They wanted to return the favor.
Ruin and Ruiz came to be volunteer team leaders. Victor is wheelchair bound and has become an accomplished surfer through the program in Costa Rica. He is the national champion in the prone surfing position and proudly explained that he manages to do everything solo now.
He said he met Sharp and some others a few weeks ago and wanted to come help his new friends.
“They are amazing people,” he said. “And I love South Carolina. It reminds me of Costa Rica.”
