There won’t be a property tax increase next year for Surfside Beach.
The Surfside Beach Town Council on Tuesday gave initial approval to the 2022-23 budget, which keeps the property tax rate at 43 mills — the same it has been the last two fiscal years. The millage was last increased for fiscal year 20-21 when it jumped from 41.5 to the current 43 mills.
Town administrator William Shanahan said he and his department heads came up with a balanced budget as directed by the council.
Included in this year’s budget is a 3% cost of living pay increase for town employees. Councilman William Kinken asked Shanahan if he thought that 3% was a large enough pay raise in today’s economic climate.
“In my personal opinion, I don’t think so,” Shanahan said. “We’ll have a budget workshop before the second reading.”
Mayor Bob Hellyer said neighboring bodies were giving large raises to keep employees and that is something the town needs to take a hard look at in the workshop.
Shanahan said there are some new fees associated with the fire department and special events included in the budget.
There is also an adjustment to the fees charged for Freedom of Information requests.
Director of Finance Diana King said in the past there was a flat rate of $15 an hour for employees to retrieve requested information. The new budget says the cost will be the hourly salary of the lowest paid employee who has the skill and training to perform the request. This could be more than the previous $15 an hour.
The date of the budget workshop has not been set. The budget has to be passed before the end of June. The town’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.
