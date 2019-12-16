The Surfside Beach Town Council voted 4-3 Monday in favor of a hospitality fee settlement that could generate millions for I-73.
After an executive session that lasted about an hour and 20 minutes, council members Bruce Dietrich, Debbie Scoles, David Pellegrino and Paul Holder voted to accept the agreement. Mayor Bob Hellyer and council members Michael Drake and Cynthia Keating opposed moving forward with the proposed settlement.
Hellyer said he couldn’t comment on the specifics of the agreement and why he voted against the deal.
“I didn’t personally totally agree with it,” he said.
While Hellyer wouldn't discuss the contract's details, a town council member confirmed Surfside Beach would receive $1.1 million annually out of the millions a countywide fee would generate. That number is backed up by records obtained by myhorrynews.com.
The proposed settlement called for reestablishing a countywide 1.5% hospitality fee, which is projected to bring in $43.7 million per year annually. As part of the settlement, more than $14.5 million of that money would be pledged to I-73. The city of Myrtle Beach would receive $12.8 million (the city collects the most fee revenue of any local government) and Horry County would get $8.5 million. North Myrtle Beach ($5.3 million), Surfside Beach ($1.1 million), Conway ($1.1 million), Aynor ($133,272), Loris ($160,288), and Atlantic Beach ($46,463) would each receive a share as well.
Surfside Beach became the second council to vote in favor of the deal. Most local governments in Horry County plan to vote on the proposal Monday, with the exception of Conway and Loris city councils. Those leaders have not said why they are not voting on the settlement and it's unclear how their lack of participation could impact it.
If approved, the deal would resolve a lawsuit that the city of Myrtle Beach filed against Horry County in March over the county’s 1.5% hospitality fee, a levy that has traditionally been collected on restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets sold countywide. The fee was created in the 1990s to pay for road projects such as S.C. 31 and S.C. 22.
The fee likely would have ended in 2019 if Horry County Council hadn’t removed a sunset provision in the ordinance that created it. That provision stated that once the road debt was paid off, the county could no longer collect that money.
County leaders had planned to use hospitality money for building I-73, but they also hoped to spend a portion of those dollars on improving public safety services. That upset some municipal leaders, who objected to fees being collected inside their borders paying for county services.
Although Myrtle Beach filed the lawsuit, court records state the case is also for a "class of similarly situated plaintiffs.” After the lawsuit was filed, municipal governments across the Grand Strand lined up in support of Myrtle Beach’s position.
So far, court rulings have gone in the cities’ favor. The county is barred from collecting the fee inside city limits while the lawsuit is pending.
Although some county council members have supported the settlement, others have raised questions about the proposal. Councilman Harold Worley fears the deal could lead to Myrtle Beach's attorneys receiving $6-7 million in legal fees.
Surfside Beach's Keating and Drake both brought up that concern Monday.
“We need to wait for it, if it is going to go to the South Carolina Supreme Court, to let them do their job,” Drake said.
“In my opinion there’s too many of the parameters within the settlement that have not been clearly specified,” Keating said. “They're still left open to subjective decision. … especially with some of the money being collected in the future, it’s not specified what that use is supposed to be.”
