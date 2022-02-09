Surfside Beach Town Administrator William Shanahan said last year the town had lots going on and didn’t have enough people to help.
“We didn’t have our public information officer yet and we had events and other things happening in town,” Shanahan said. “Then the Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful Committee stepped up to get things done. I saw this national volunteer award and knew who to nominate for it.”
For their tireless efforts, the KSBB committee was named a recipient of the Small Town American Civic Award.
Shanahan presented the award to the committee at Tuesday night’s Surfside Beach Town Council meeting. He said over 790 groups from 49 states were vying for the honors with the Top 100 being chosen.
Mayor Bob Hellyer told committee members their dedication to the town has made many events successful over the years.
“And I want everyone here to realize this is a national award,” he said.
Councilman Michael Drake said he tells everyone that the members of the KSBB committee are “the town’s cheerleaders.”
Committee chairperson Tabitha Mull said she couldn’t be more excited for the members of the committee.
“Our eight members put in more than 1,500 volunteer hours a year,” she said. “I want to thank Mr. Shanahan for nominating the committee for this great honor.”
Laughing, she added, “And we all want to thank our husbands for all their help and support.”
In other action, the council approved using $180,000 of accommodations tax funds for a beach vehicle and cameras for the police and additional funding for the town pier.
Town finance director Diana King said there is an excess of $213,000 in A-tax funding this fiscal year with $20,000 for the vehicle, $35,000 for the security cameras and $125,000 going toward the new pier construction.
King said the A-tax fund only chipped in $10,000 to the new pier fund last year.
