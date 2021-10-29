The terms of three Surfside Beach Town Council members are up this year and not a single one of them is running again.

Incumbents David Pellegrino, Debbie Scoles and Bruce Dietrich did not file for reelection.

Eight town residents are vying for the three spots on Tuesday. Seven candidates filed for the race and there is one hoping to get on the council via a write-in campaign.

This will be the first town election with a new rule that the candidates with the most votes will be elected, doing away with the cost of holding a runoff election.

Chris Stamey, Shawn Shoemaker, Judy Henion, Alex Samsel, Laurence McKeen, LaVerne Kreklau and William Kinken are the seven registered candidates on the ballot. Blake Davis has been campaigning as a write-in candidate.

At a recent forum sponsored by Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful, all eight candidates faced a variety of questions submitted by town residents. Each candidate had a brief chance to introduce themselves and their platform.

Stamey opened by saying he’s been going to town council meetings for five years and cited communication with the current council as a major problem for the town.

Samsel said he loves the town and is looking to advance positive changes.

Shoemaker said he realized the council was a “mess” and he decided to run to make a change.

Davis said the town is a great place to raise a family but there is plenty of work that needs to be done around town.

Henion said she has been keeping an eye on the council for several years and if elected she would be an “open book” for all residents and business owners.

Kinken noted his family’s longtime association with the town. His parents built a beach house in Surfside 60 years ago.

Kreklau said he is very analytical and wants to keep the small town feel of Surfside Beach.

McKeen said he has been very involved with the town already, having served on the town’s planning commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals.