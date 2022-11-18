After two years on the job, William Shanahan has resigned from his post as town administrator of Surfside Beach.
In an email sent to town council members and department heads Thursday afternoon, Shanahan said he was turning in his 30-day notice, making Dec. 17 his last day.
Shanahan has been in that position since he was hired by the council in November 2020. He served as York County manager before taking the Surfside job.
The administrator in Surfside Beach handles the day-to-day operations of the town, and department heads report to the administrator.
Much of Shanahan’s time in Surfside Beach has been spent dealing with the rebuilding of the town’s pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
A native of Liverpool, England, Shanahan is a U.S. Air Force veteran with over two decades of experience in local government management, according to public records.
He served as a city manager in St. Marys, Georgia, and as a county manager at Habersham County, Georgia. Before coming to York County, he was a deputy administrator in Augusta, Georgia.
He was also city manager in Palatka, Florida.
Prior to being hired in Surfside, Shanahan had been a finalist for other top administrative posts in South Carolina, including Horry County administrator, Beaufort County administrator and Richland County administrator.
