One person died after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 707 near Lowes Foods in Murrells Inlet around 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Master Trooper David Jones said a Kawasaki and Suzuki motorcycle were both traveling north on 707 when a Lincoln SUV attempted to cross the highway from a private drive.
Both motorcycles struck the Lincoln, Jones said. The driver of the Kawasaki died in the collision and the driver of the Suzuki was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Jones added.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
