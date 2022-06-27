Val Guest and Brian Sweeney will face each other on Tuesday in a runoff election for the Republican slot for the S.C. House 106 seat.
The seat that is situated in the Surfside Beach part of the county has been held by Russell Fry since 2015. Fry chose not to seek reelection, opting instead to run for Congress in the 7th Congressional district. He defeated incumbent Tom Rice in the GOP primary election.
Guest and Sweeney outdistanced two other GOP candidates, school board member Howard Barnard and Bruce Bailey, to make it to the second round.
The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Ryan Thompson in the November general election. Thompson had no primary opposition.
Polls will be open in District 106 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any registered voter who voted in the June 14 Republican Primary or who did not vote at all is eligible to cast a ballot in the runoff election.
