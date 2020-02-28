A former Surfside Beach mayor filed a lawsuit against a town resident, accusing him of posting false information on social media that damaged the ex-mayor’s reputation.
Bob Childs, who chose not to run for reelection last year, filed the suit against Al Kelley last month in the Horry County Court of Common Pleas.
Childs has accused Kelley of intentionally posting false statements online that claimed Childs engaged in misconduct and illegal activity while in office.
The “unsubstantiated, written allegations” posted on social media are false and were posted to harm Childs’ reputation and deter people from associating or dealing with him, the filing states.
In March, Kelley allegedly published a statement on social media about a Surfside Beach business receiving a facade grant. Kelley is accused of stating the process for receiving such a grant is giving Childs an envelope filled with cash.
In November 2018, Childs alleges, Kelley accused him of accepting cash to facilitate approval of permits requested from the town.
Kelley purportedly told lies about Childs to other Surfside Beach residents.
In last year’s race for the mayor’s seat, Bob Hellyer defeated former town councilwoman Julie Samples and town councilman David Pellegrino. Cindy Keating, Michael Drake and Paul Holder also won seats on council as incumbent councilmen Randle Stevens, Ron Ott and Mark Johnson did not seek reelection.
Childs’ lawsuit says he and others who have spoken with him have chosen not to seek election to office.
“Plaintiff is informed and believes that the wrongful actions of the Defendant, and others who have engaged in similar conduct, are harmful to the interest of both Plaintiff and the residents of Surfside Beach, SC because good and qualified candidates for office are electing not to serve if serving requires being subjected to a barrage of libelous and slanderous conduct and cyber bullying,” the complaint says.
When asked about his decision not to run for reelection last year, Ott said he simply wished to move on after serving on both the town board of zoning appeals and town council for several years. Stevens said he didn’t run for reelection last year partly because he’d oftentimes see someone “was trying to attack” him on social media. He added he had promised his wife he wouldn’t run and referenced his belief in term limits.
The Herald was unable to reach Johnson.
Childs wants the court to grant an injunction calling for Kelley to remove his alleged defamatory comments from social media and preventing any further defamation. Childs also wants Kelley to publish a retraction.
Childs is seeking damages, attorney fees and other costs. He has demanded a jury trial.
Childs could not be reached for comment. Kelley declined to talk about the lawsuit.
