Riley Snear from Charlotte stood in a steady drizzle Friday evening looking at Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill on Ocean Boulevard in Surfside Beach.
“I really hope they can get this place back open soon,” he said. “We come down here quite a bit and love going there. I’ve had a lot of good times in there.”
The popular bar is closed due to an early Friday morning fire.
A cleaning crew spotted the fire on the front porch. The Surfside Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 5 a.m. and got the blaze under control.
Town spokesman Robert Blomquist said the building sustained extensive fire, water and smoke damage.
Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer issued a statement late Friday expressing concern for the owners of the business.
“Today we woke up to the terrible news of a fire at Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill on Ocean Blvd,” Hellyer said. “Neal and Pam’s has been a staple of our town since 1985. It was one of the first places my wife and I visited when we first came to Surfside Beach.
“They opened their doors and welcomed the opportunity for my colleagues and me to a 'meet the candidates' in 2019. They have deep roots in our community. Thank you to all the first responders on the scene.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.