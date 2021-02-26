Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday said he would revoke the prohibition of alcohol sales after 11 p.m. and would no longer require S.C. Department of Commerce approval for gatherings of more than 250 people.

Both rules had been enacted by executive order.

"With the spread of the virus consistently decreasing across the country and more of the most vulnerable South Carolinians being vaccinated every day, I believe these targeted and limited safety measures are no longer necessary,” McMaster said in a news release. “The virus is still among us and we all must continue to make responsible decisions to take care of ourselves and our loved ones, but those decisions are for South Carolinians to make."

The order that goes into effect Monday means that large events like the St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl on North Myrtle’s Main Street on March 13 won’t be in danger of getting shut down.

"Forget us, this helps the entire state. This is epic. This is great," said Buoys on the Boulevard owner Weldon Boyd in a Facebook video on Friday. "Why is this so big? Because this is a major move forward. This shows progress. This is progression towards normalcy. South Carolina has done a great thing, whether or not we think it’s too late, or we should have done it sooner or where you stand on this argument, this is progress."

The order also means that local bars that thrived in the late night and early morning hours will get a valuable source of revenue back.

“It’s miracle that they finally cured the strain of coronavirus that lives in alcohol past 11 [p.m.],” said Jason Klocker, who owns Klocker’s tavern just outside Myrtle Beach. “I’m beyond relieved. The industry obviously is now going to pick up and hopefully people will be able to get their lives back on track after what I still believe to be the most ridiculous regulation on the face of the planet.”

Klocker said that the prohibition of alcohol sales after 11 p.m. cut out 25% to 30% of his business. He’s looking forward to the return of normal hours.

“I can understand capacity regulations. I can understand health regulations or mask regulations,” he added. “But cutting 30% of somebody’s business out over something that doesn’t affect the coronavirus, it was a real kick in the junk. We made it, it’s over, beyond relived, and excited to get back to business as usual.”