Crews responded to a large fire that heavily damaged several structures at Ocean Lakes Family Campground early Friday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The agency was called to the campground, located at 6001 S. Kings Highway outside Myrtle Beach, for a three-alarm fire at 4:44 a.m. that displaced 45 people.
Ten units were damaged due to the fire, and at least four of them experienced heavy damage, HCFR officials said. Approximately six vehicles and six golf carts were also damaged.
Two firefighters were taken to the hospital.
Check back for updates.
