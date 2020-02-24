Two additional teens were charged with assault after police responded to a report of arson at the Seacoast Youth Academy in Horry County earlier this week, authorities said.
On Feb. 24, Horry County police officers were initially called to the academy early in the morning for an arson complaint. Three teens between the ages of 12 and 15 were charged in connection to the incident.
While placing the oldest teen under arrest for arson, he became “highly resistant and began to fight officers,” a report from the Horry County Police Department stated.
Authorities said the teen started to scream gang-related phrases and yelled for help from other residents. Two juveniles, ages 13 and 15, became involved and subsequently taken into custody by officers, according to the report.
The 15-year-old was charged with assault on a police officer and hindering an officer, while the 13-year-old faces counts of third-degree assault and battery, and hindering an officer, police said. Both were taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center to await transport to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Story by our news partner WMBF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.