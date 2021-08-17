As Tropical Depression Fred continues to dissipate, the Myrtle Beach area will experience showers and wind gusts associated with the system for much of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

NWS forecaster Reid Hawkins said that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Fred was located 30 miles southwest of Atlanta and moving off to the northeast. Hawkins said that while to the storm will pass well to the west of the area, the Grand Strand will still feel the remnants of the system over the course of the week.

“We’re getting some of the moisture wrapping around,” Hawkins said. “We probably have another shot at some rain later today and early tomorrow. And then we’re expecting the chances of rain to taper down into the end of next week.”

Tuesday will bring the highest rain chances with 80%, according to the NWS. The NWS also predicts wind gusts up to 23 mph Tuesday night before dropping to 15 mph by Thursday.

The NWS Wilmington is forecasting rain chances to be no lower than 30% through next Monday.

While the rain chances will decrease as the week continues, Hawkins said that the area will warm back up.

“We’ll slowly warm back up to what looks like the upper 80s on the beaches and the Grand Strand and the low 90s inland,” Hawkins said.

The rain chances going into the weekend are expected to be between 30 and 40%, according to the NWS. Temperatures will be as high as 88 from Friday to Sunday in the Myrtle Beach area, with the lows expected to be around 76.

The rain the area will be seeing over the weekend is not linked to Fred, Hawkins said.

“It’s just tropical moisture,” Hawkins said. “It’s going to be scattered. Could be a heavy downpour if you’re lucky enough to be in the area where it falls but Fred would’ve shifted well to the north above us.”

There are two other tropical systems currently active but neither are expected to bring any impacts to the Grand Strand.