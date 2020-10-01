Horry County Police charged a Georgia man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run incident in Carolina Forest on Sept. 5.
Police charged Michael Davis, 26, of Junction City, Georgia, with "hit and run, duties of a driver involved in an accident resulting in death or personal injury."
Davis was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Police say Davis was was involved in the incident on Blackberry Lane in Carolina Forest that killed a pedestrian, 30-year-old Alex Baum.
Davis left the scene and did not notify authorities, police said.
The investigation is is still open, and police ask people with information contact HCPD at 843-915-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.