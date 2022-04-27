A pedestrian was killed in a Sunday night wreck on S.C. Highway 90, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said a 2017 Kia sedan going east on Highway 90 around 8:48 p.m. struck a pedestrian in the road near Quail Ridge Boulevard, which is between Conway and Little River.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the deceased.
