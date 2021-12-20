The Horry County Coroner's Office said a 53-year-old man died Saturday after he was hit by a car.
Kenneth Hatsell of Loris died at McLeod Loris hospital around 6:40 p.m., the coroner's office said. Hatsell suffered head injuries after he was hit by a vehicle near 209 N. Highway 701 in Loris.
Hatsell was operating a motorized wheelchair scooter, the coroner's office said.
Loris police are investigating.
