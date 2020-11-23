One person is dead following a shooting Sunday night in Conway, city spokeswoman June Wood said.
Police responded to a strip mall in the 100 block of Rivertown Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a call about someone in the parking lot who had been shot.
Officers found one person dead with a gunshot wound. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim yet.
Authorities took one person into custody in connection to the case.
No further information was immediately available. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.