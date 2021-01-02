One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Horry County early Saturday morning, according to the Horry County Police Department.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 17 near Myrtle Beach Manor north of Myrtle Beach, the agency tweeted.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 843-915-8477. Tips can be left anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.