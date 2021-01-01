One person was hurt in a shooting Thursday night in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
Officers were called to a shooting on Sessions Street around 10:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said.
The person who was injured is receiving treatment.
Check back for updates.
