One person died and another person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 701 near Loris, authorities said.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. near Allsbrook Road.
A 2007 Dodge Caliber heading south traveled left of center and struck a northbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.
The driver of the Dodge was killed in the crash. He was identified as 49-year-old James Edward Oxendine from Loris, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said.
EMS transported the driver of the Silverado to the hospital.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
