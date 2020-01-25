One person died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 Bypass early Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said the wreck happened around 1:25 a.m. near Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach.
A 2015 Ford Mustang heading south crossed over the center line and struck a 2007 Honda head on.
The driver of the Mustang died in the crash. The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
Check back for updates.
