The November Window World Teacher of the Month is Rita Alexander, a sixth grade math teacher at Ten Oaks Middle School.
Alexander was nominated for Teacher of the Month because she keeps students engaged in the classroom and always pushes her students to do their best.
Alexander was born and raised in Horry County and grew up in Conway. She attended both middle and high school in Conway. She graduated from College of Charleston in 1997 with her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Alexander has taught for 25 years, almost all in Horry County. About half of her teaching career has been spent in a middle school classroom.
“My career started in the elementary classroom but after teaching all subjects, I had a love for math that I could not deny,” she said.
Alexander has taught third, fourth, fifth and sixth grade science courses and is currently teaching sixth grade math and honors math courses.
“It was what I felt most confident about. No need for a textbook to tell me how to teach a concept,” Alexander said. “I could get kids to have the ‘ah-ha’ moment on my own.”
Alexander is currently teaching her sixth grade general education math classes about ratios and unit rate and is teaching her sixth grade honors math classes about solving equations and inequalities. Her class sizes this year are about 23-25 students per class, which is smaller than normal.
Alexander was inspired to become a teacher by her high school Algebra 1 teacher, Velna Allen.
“She knew how to get her students to understand and connect with the content. I have strived to be the same with my students,” Alexander said.
Alexander said she always played teacher growing up and she wanted to make a difference in the world by teaching children. She also believes that teaching is the perfect job for a working mom.
“I get to spend quality time with my two boys during breaks and summer,” she said.
Her favorite part of being a teacher is the ability to make connections with her colleagues and students and seeing students achieve their goals.
She said the staff is her favorite part of teaching at Ten Oaks Middle.
“Our administration is top notch as well. Teachers LOVE working where they feel supported,” Alexander said.
Outside of school, Alexander spends most of her time on the ball field.
“I have two boys who both excel in baseball, so if you are looking for me on the weekend I am probably at a baseball game,” she said.
When the family is not at the baseball field, they love to attend MLB, NFL and NBA games all across the country.
Alexander and her family attend The Rock church in Conway and believe that a good motto to live by is “Love God, Love People, and Do Something About it!”
If you would like to nominate a teacher in Horry County for the Window World Teacher of the Month, head to www.myhorrynews.com/contests .
