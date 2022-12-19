The November Carolina Cool Student of the Month is Sarah Rabon, a fifth grader at Kingston Elementary School.
Sarah was nominated for Student of the Month because she is a leader among her peers and always willing to help her teachers during class – and even after school. Sarah has built strong relationships with fellow classmates and teachers throughout Kingston Elementary, even teachers she did not have throughout her time at the school.
Music and chorus class are Sarah’s favorite classes, which are taught by her favorite teacher, Ms. Kim Byrd.
“I like music and I am in chorus,” Sarah said.
Throughout December, the chorus performs Christmas concerts and events throughout the community. Recently, Sarah and her class sang Christmas songs at the Conway Christmas tree lighting. Chorus class is only offered to fifth graders at KES.
Sarah’s other two favorite teachers are Ms. Nicole Porter and Ms. Stephanie Rosales. Sarah did not have either of these teachers, but her younger brother Landon did. Porter is Landon’s current third grade teacher and Rosales was his first grade teacher.
Sarah said she will often help Porter and Rosales after the school day. Sometimes on Friday afternoons, Sarah helps Rosales get ready for the following week by getting her stuff off the printer or helping her get things ready in her classroom for Monday.
“She was my brother's first grade teacher and we are really close to her,” Sarah said. “I help her a lot.”
Writing is one of Sarah’s favorite subjects.
“It’s fun and when we write fiction stories, I like to write long stories,” she said.
She is currently working on a story about magic rugs.
Sarah hopes to become a kindergarten teacher in the future at either Kingston Elementary School or Loris Elementary School.
“I like teaching and I like little kids,” Sarah said.
In the past, Sarah has taken karate lessons, but recently decided to try gymnastics. She has been taking gymnastics lessons at Thomas Gymnastics in Conway for about three months.
“I’ve been wanting to do it since I was little,” Sarah said. “I taught myself how to cartwheel and do a handstand.”
She recently participated in the gymnastics recital at Thomas Gymnastics.
Sarah is very excited to win the November Student of the Month award and wanted to thank her teachers and family for helping her win.
“I appreciate that my family and the teachers at my school voted for me,” she said.
A fun fact about Sarah is that she loves dogs. The Goldendoodle is her favorite breed.
If there is a student that you would like to nominate for the Carolina Cool Student of the Month, head to www.myhorrynews.com/contests to make your nominations.
