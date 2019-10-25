On November 5th, 2019, North Myrtle Beach and Atlantic Beach will hold their municipal elections.
Here’s whose running and how to vote:
North Myrtle Beach
Three North Myrtle spots are up for election, with terms from 2019-2023.
The candidates are J.O. Baldwin and Ed Ramey for the Crescent Beach seat, Hank Thomas and Greg Richardson for the at-large seat and the unopposed Fred Coyne for the Cherry Grove seat.
All citizens can vote for candidates in each neighborhood, even if they don’t live there. For example, someone in Windy Hill can still vote for the Crescent Beach and Cherry Grove seats.
Polling places for the non-partisan election are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling places are as follows:
Windy Hill 1 Precinct - Windy Hill Fire Station No. 3 (33rd Avenue South)
Windy Hill 2 Precinct - Fire Station No. 5 (Barefoot Resort)
Crescent Beach Precinct - J. Bryan Floyd Community Center (Possum Trot Road)
Ocean Drive 1 Precinct - Fire Station No. 1 (2nd Avenue South)
Ocean Drive 2 Precinct - St. Stephens Episcopal Church- (11th Avenue North)
Cherry Grove 1 Precinct - Chapel By The Sea Church (Sea Mountain Highway)
Cherry Grove 2 Precinct - Fire Station No. 4 (Little River Neck Road)
Atlantic Beach
The mayor and three council seats are up for the non-partisan election in Atlantic Beach
The mayoral candidates are incumbent Jake Evans and challenger Brian Taylor, although voters can also choose a write-in candidate.
Write-in candidates do not appear on the ballots, but citizens still have the option to write in another person's name and vote for that person instead.
Incumbent Josephine Isom is running unopposed for her seat's council term ending in 2023, save for write-in candidates, said Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Director Sandy Martin. She said newcomer Brenda Deese is running unopposed for the seat currently held by Jacqueline Gore, save for any write-in candidates.
For the unexpired council seat with the term ending in 2021, William Booker is taking on Darnell Price. The seat was vacated when Kenneth McLaurin resigned earlier this year. Booker previously served as town manager and Darnell Price is the husband of Wendy Price, who once served as a town councilor.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting take place at the Atlantic Beach Community Center, 1010 32nd Avenue South, Atlantic Beach, South Carolina 29582.
