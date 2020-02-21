The six possibly human bones found on Waties Island Sept. 21 are part of an Horry County Police “possible death investigation,” police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
In response to a Freedom of Information Act request, Horry County refused to release records pertaining to the bones, citing an exemption in state law that allows records to be withheld on the grounds that releasing them “would interfere with a prospective law enforcement proceeding.”
A County FOIA manager said in an email that Horry County Coroner Robert Edge, an elected official, had law enforcement status under South Carolina’s Title 17, the code of law that deals with criminal procedure.
The county said that it’s possible that another law enforcement agency could begin an investigation once the coroner’s investigation was completed.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said he wasn’t aware of any criminal investigation involving the bones.
State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) spokesperson Tommy Crosby said SLED has had no role in any investigation involving the bones.
That September morning, a group of walkers stumbled across the six bones. The coroner’s office was called to the scene, and Horry County police initially said there was no evidence of a crime.
Edge said at the time that some of the bones looked human, and he wasn’t sure about others. He sent them to an anthropologist in Charleston for examination, but declined to say to whom he sent them.
Edge said his department has not yet received a report on the nature of the bones, and declined to answer other questions about where the bones were.
