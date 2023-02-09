A U.S. Navy vessel came ashore in Cherry Grove Thursday.

Bill Rogers, a North Myrtle Beach resident, said he was walking on the beach this morning when he noticed the large military vessel moving in from the ocean.

“Next thing you know, [the vessel] is on the beach, and they were waiting on a truck to load supplies, food and stuff like that," he said. "And I think it's pretty cool to see it right here. I mean, where I live, just like the rest of these people out here."

Bystanders flooded the beach to gaze beyond the yellow tape as Navy personnel stepped onto dry land and met with North Myrtle Beach police officers. The vessel's arrival comes nearly a week after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese balloon off the Myrtle Beach coast. The balloon drifted across the country before its demise, and federal officials have said they suspect the balloon was used for surveillance.

A U.S. Department of Defense spokesman has said efforts to recover materials from the balloon could continue for at least a week.

Two loud booms shook the Myrtle Beach area Saturday afternoon and the explosions could be heard for miles when a U.S. Air Force F-22 shot the large balloon about six miles off the coast.

