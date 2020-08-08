Two people died in a Friday evening motorcycle collision in North Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
In an email, the coroner's office said both the motorcycle driver and passenger died of their injuries at the hospital.
John Dixon, 30, and Brittany Kotterman, 33, lived in the Longs/North Myrtle Beach area. The coroner's office did not say who was driving.
North Myrtle Beach police posted on Facebook that the crash temporarily closed both directions of Highway 17 between 2nd Avenue South and 6th Avenue South.
