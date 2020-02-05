Atlantic Beach’s 2019 mayoral election is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.
Incumbent Mayor Jake Evans handily beat challenger Brian Taylor in November, receiving 86 votes to Taylor’s 43, according to the town’s certified election results.
But that win is now the subject of an investigation by SLED. Agency spokesman Tommy Crosby said the investigation was requested by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Solicitor Jimmy Richardson declined to comment, and SLED declined to provide any details regarding the specifics of the investigation, except to confirm that the investigation was ongoing.
“At the request of the Fifteenth Solicitor, SLED is investigating allegations of possible violations during the mayoral election in Atlantic Beach,” Crosby said in an email. “This is an active investigation. No additional information is available at this time.”
Neither Evans nor Taylor could be reached for comment, despite multiple attempts to contact them.
Evans’ sister and former mayor, Irene Armstrong, said she was “shocked” to learn about the investigation and said she was unaware that it was happening.
“As a professional licensed realtor and upstanding citizen and former mayor, I continue to support the improvement of community and society as a whole, guided by an integrity that remains my golden seal,” Armstrong said.
