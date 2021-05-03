A second former North Myrtle Beach employee has filed a discrimination suit against the city.

Tracy Scola, a non-religious woman who was 51 at the time of her termination, said in the suit filed on Thursday that she was hired in May 2008 as an assistant clerk of court in North Myrtle Beach. She said she was performing the essential functions of an assistant municipal judge despite not being paid for the judge duties.

Scola’s attorney, Pamela Mullis, is also representing another woman who sued the city earlier in April, alleging job benefits discrimination and “unwanted touching” that contributed to a hostile work environment.

Scola alleged in her suit that she was “treated differently” than her coworkers in relation to job benefits and that she was excluded from department notices, emails and correspondence because of her fellow employees’ and supervisors’ opinions of her religious beliefs.

She complained to multiple supervisors, her lawsuit said, but no corrective action was taken and her department head became involved with annual reviews done by her direct supervisor.

Her suit said she reported the discrimination to the city manager “and in turn was refused raises and promotion that other co-workers with different religious beliefs were granted.”

She also alleged that she was told on occasion that she was one of her supervisor's “type” and that the supervisor was “know[n] for improperly touching similar females.” She also alleged that she was subject to “accusations and/or on going comments related to inappropriate conduct with female staff with her same physical profile because her supervisor was a white male.”

On May 12, 2020, Scola was discharged from her job after weeks on furlough, her suit says, adding the termination was “pretext for discrimination and retaliation for complaining about the disparate treatment.”

Scola said in her suit that she’s a protected class in the context of discrimination laws, that her job performance was higher than multiple other coworkers and that she was discriminated against on the basis of her sex, age and religion.

She’s asking for a judgment in excess of $50,000.

City spokesman Pat Dowling said the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation.