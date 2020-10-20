North Myrtle Beach council on Monday night passed final reading of a series of ordinances that annex the old Possum Trot golf course into the city limits and create a planned development district for a new neighborhood.
The 55 and older Del Webb development calls for between 497 and 535 single-family homes of varying sizes on the 170-acre course. The final number will depend on what type of house is selling best. Similar homes in Grand Dunes are selling for between $300,000 and $600,000.
“We tried to look for a development that will fit the surrounding communities, and I think a Del Webb is a nice quiet community that will fit well with the others,” said Mayor Marilyn Hatley.
The stormwater system is designed to handle a 100-year flood and send all the water into the Intracoastal Waterway.
The plans call for three entry points: via Possum Trot Road, which will extend into the development, from Anne Street and from Tom E. Chestnut Road.
It’s a planned development district, meaning a commercial element is required, but what that element will be hasn’t been determined. The city will issue no more than 75 percent of single-family home building permits until the commercial element gets its certificate of occupancy.
The design shows 36 percent of the development will be open space, with 13 percent constituting ponds, 8 percent as natural areas, 11 percent landscape and 4 percent recreational.
The developers will have to pay the city a $1,100 beachfront parking fee and a $250 park enhancement fee per residential unit due at the time each building permit is issued.
There are also traffic improvements to Possum Trot Road and Highway 17.
The developers plan to remove non-conforming and non-permitted parking spaces on Possum Trot road near Cenith Drive, and the agreement mandates they make improvements to Possum Trot Road by the time 100 building permits have been issued for the project. Those improvements include installing a lighted, push-button crosswalk at the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, and extending the Possum Trot Road outbound lanes.
“There’s two outbound lanes currently, right at the intersection. But they are only about 150 feet back,” said Kevin Blayton, the director of public works and city engineer. “They will be extending those turning lanes all the way back to Outrigger Road. So you’ll have two outbound lanes and a single inbound lane.”
There’s no public right-of-way that allows for widening Highway 17, but the developers will make it easier to access the new community from the intersection and must make improvements by the time 267 building permits have been issued.
“What they’re going to do is extend the northbound left turn lane that turns left into Possum Trot Road, and restripe that lane as a dedicated left turn lane for a distance, instead of the two-way left turn lane that is striped right now,” Blayton said. “So that will provide more storage for turning movements going off of northbound Highway 17 onto Possum Trot Road.”
If all goes to plan, the developers said they would break ground on the development in 2021. Homes would go on the market about a year after breaking ground. The development has a planned buildout of seven years, although it could take up to 12 years, depending on the market.
