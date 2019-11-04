The North Myrtle Beach city council on Monday approved first reading of a slew of ordinances designed to annex more than 11 acres of land into the city and add it to the Bahama Island Planned Development District in order to expand an existing campground to more than 200 RV spots.
The project, originally approved in 2006, called for a high rise, a restaurant, several four-story multi-family dwellings, RV and pop-up camper sites, a water slide and a clubhouse. The plans still include those features, but it’s unlikely that most of it will get built-out anytime soon, since much of the land is up for sale.
The PDD is owned by two different corporate entities: Myrtle Beach Power Sports Inc., which operates the existing RV Resort and Dry Dock, and Canal Land and Timber LLC, which owns more than 50 acres of land in phases of the PDD to be developed later. The Canal Land and Timber land that features the multi-story dwellings and restaurant is currently listed for sale.
The ordinances approved by city council were proposed by Myrtle Beach Power Sports Inc. and asks the city to annex the more than 11 acres of land on the northeast side of the PDD along Old Crane Road and approve an amendment to the PDD, increasing the number of RV camper spots from the 107 existing spots to 214 in the new acreage.
“First of all, the North Myrtle Beach RV resort has done a wonderful job and it has been very, very successful,” said North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley. “And obviously, there is a need for growth, or they would not be purchasing this property and bringing it into the city.”
If approved by city council on second reading, the RV Resort and Dry Dock section could house 214 RV spots and 22 pop-up camper spaces while letting the owners reserve the right to build 200 condo units if they choose not to add the extra RV spots. If the owners wanted to build the condos, they would have to come back to get permission from the city again in order to set architectural standards.
The ordinance calls for the owner to pay $400 beach access fee per site. If the owner switched to condos, the ordinance specifies that the city would negotiate a different fee, less the $400 already paid.
“As far as the 200 multi-family condominiums, building RV resorts is very expensive,” Hatley said. “I do not see anyone putting that kind of money into an RV resort and anytime soon, tearing it all out and building 200 condominiums. But 20 years from now, 30 years from now, things may change. But that’s the dynamics of the beach.”
