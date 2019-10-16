All five candidates for North Myrtle Beach’s three council seats up for election in November plan to attend a North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce meet-and-greet forum Thursday afternoon, according to Pete Brooks, the chamber’s director of public relations and governmental affairs.
Candidates include J.O. Baldwin and Ed Ramey for the Crescent Beach seat, Hank Thomas and Greg Richardson for the at-large seat and the unopposed Fred Coyne for the Cherry Grove seat.
The event will happen at the chamber building at 1521 Highway 17 South from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“The plan is for the candidates for city council to show up and for people to show up to talk to the candidates,” Brooks said. “[It's] just going to be a mingling-type thing. Drop in talk to them, leave when you have to.”
The election is November 5, 2019.
