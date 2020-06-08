On Monday, North Myrtle Beach’s Parks and Recreation facilities, Town Hall and public safety building reopened to the public, with some limited recreation programs also returning.

Town Hall was put to use immediately as North Myrtle Beach City Council convened for a budget workshop to hash out the details of next year’s budget, which is expected to fall $30 million short of the $119 million in expenditures the city was projecting in February.

A proposed 7.9 mil tax increase is likely to remain.

“The only way we’re going to continue providing these great services and also bring back some of our employees that we’ve furloughed, we have no choice but to raise our taxes,” said Mayor Marilyn Hatley, who like other councilors was flanked by clear protective glass installed as a safety measure against COVID-19.

The drop in the budget is also due to COVID-19, which already put a dent in this year’s tax revenues and is expected to have the same effect this summer, as many Americans have put their travel plans on hold and tourism is expected to decrease.

“Just in the last couple months, we’ve lost millions,” said City Manager Mike Mahaney. “Things were shut down, and we anticipate those losses are going to continue into the future to a certain extent over the summer.”

The new budget proposal is $89 million. The $30,250,000 in cuts to the FY 2021 proposal includes:

• $6.5 million in water and sewer projects

• $9.5 million for a new ocean outfall at 18th Avenue North

• $2 million for a new Emergency Operations Center on Champions Boulevard

• $1.75 million for the Cherry Grove underground utility project

• $8 million for the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex expansion

• $2.5 million in cuts to 41 full-time positions

About 10 of the 41 employees were already laid off this year and won’t be rehired, and the remainder are existing vacant positions and new positions in city’s February budget proposal that won’t be filled, said city spokesperson Pat Dowling. About 200 employees have been furloughed, but many of them are part-time workers and some of them will come back throughout the summer as needed, he said.

Councilor Hank Thomas was the lone council voice to argue against the full 7.9 mil tax increase proposed by the city. The current millage rate is 37.1 mils, and the increase to 45 mils would still give North Myrtle the lowest tax rate for a full-service city in the county.

The increase would mean a resident homeowner with a $300,000 house would see their tax bill jump by about $96. A non-resident homeowner with a $300,000 house would see a $108 increase.

“In the uncertainty of the Corona and the impact on businesses and second homeowners right now, I’d prefer not to raise the total 7.9 mils,” said Thomas, who owns a real estate and rental company, “because the 7.9 mils builds in the funding for the expansion of the park.”

The city already bought 96 acres of land for the park expansion and needs to pay back a $4.5 million loan that funded the purchase. But the full 7.9 mil increase was originally proposed as a way to give the city enough revenue to start building amenities in the park as well. And those amenities have been put on hold for now.

“And if we delayed that part for a year, we can always go back and increase it later on to meet that, and go with an increase that would cover some of the basics of what we need to do right now and provide all the services, but not necessarily fund the park which might be delayed for a year or two years because of Corona,” Thomas added.

Mahaney and Hatley a countered that the only way the city could be sure to provide the same basic services and give the city flexibility even in the face of another natural disaster was to hold onto the 7.9 mil increase. NOAA is predicting a more active than normal hurricane season.

“I’m hoping that we go through the whole fall and we don’t have any hurricanes,” Mahaney said. “But if we do, we’re going to have to be able to address those as far as debris removal, etcetera, etcetera. And I’m hoping we’re going to go through without a second wave of a pandemic. But it could happen.”

Added Hatley, “I’d rather be able to bring some of our people back to work and keep these services going. I’m sure if you asked that second homeowner if it meant not getting the services that they’re used to having or raising the millage rate so they probably will pay $98 more a year, I would think they would want the $98.”

Thomas said he would be in favor of a smaller increase, say up to 4 mils, but Hatley said the 7.9 was the recommendation of the city’s finance director.

“The hurricane seasons have been very active over the past years, and it’s predicted for it to be active again this year,” Hatley said. “We want to be able to take care of our citizens and take care of our businesses. And if we’re going to that, then we need to raise our millage rate to 7.9.”

Other councilors who joined Hatley in supporting the millage increase were Nikki Fontana and Bob Cavanaugh.

Fontana said she’s always thought of North Myrtle Beach as a proactive city that puts its citizens first in times of need.

“In order for us to do that, we’re going to have to raise the taxes to keep going and to have the money in reserves,” Fontana said. “We’ve got to keep that available because we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

North Myrtle Beach has a history of lowering taxes after raising them to fund building projects. The city lowered its tax rate by 6 mils last year after it finished paying off the initial buildout of the NMB park and sports complex, which has generated around $100 million in revenue for the city since it opened.

“Next year, if we see that things are better than what we’re looking at this year, we can always look at the millage rate,” Hatley said. “We always have that choice of lowering that millage rate, and if you look back at our past history, we’ve done that.”