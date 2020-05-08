Weather-permitting, North Myrtle Beach will begin spraying for mosquitos on Tuesday, according to a news release.
The city sprays from May through mid-November.
Here's the schedule.
Tuesday night:
Starting 90 minutes before sunset, drivers will spray from 21st Ave. South to 48th Ave. South, Timber Ridge, Grand Strand Airport, Barefoot Resort and Buffkin Trailer Park.
Wednesday morning:
Starting at 5:30 a.m., the city plans to spray Commons Boulevard, Barefoot Landing, Central Park, Possum Trot Road, Palmetto Harbour, the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex, McLean Park, 6th Ave. South to Main Street, Coastal North Town Center, Sea Mountain Highway and Ocean Blvd From 27th Ave. South to Sea Mountain Highway.
Wednesday night:
Starting 90 minutes before sunset, workers will spray 21st Ave. South to 6th Ave. South, Main Street to 18th Ave. North and Belle Park to Sunset Harbour.
Thursday night:
Again starting 90 minutes before sunset, the city will cover Sea Brooke Plantation, 20th Ave. North to 39th Ave. North, Kingsport Drive, Old and New Grove, Palmetto Shores, Charleston Landing, Creekside, Jake Circle, FFA Camp, Riverside Drive, Church View Lane and Tidewater Plantation.
The city says beekeepers who have hives in the areas the city is spraying should call Johnny Bruton at 843-280-5536 so staff can inspect the hives.
