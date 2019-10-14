The city of North Myrtle Beach started decorating the NMB Park and Sports Complex in September in preparation for the Great Christmas Light Show, and they expect it to be bigger and better than last year.
“We’ve had at least a dozen new displays, some of them featuring North Myrtle Beach so I know a lot of the local folks would like to get out and see that,” said Parks and Recreation Director John Bullard. “We’ve added another segment of the synchronized lights, with the music. That definitely will be a fan-favorite.”
The Christmas light show consists of a roughly 1.5-mile road winding through the light displays, including many interactive displays synchronized to music, Bullard said. The displays, some up to 50 feet tall, and include millions of lights.
There’s a Christmas village with a large tree programmed for tree-lighting ceremonies every 20 minutes, and a luminous boardwalk through the Cyprus swamp.
“We’ll have more activities in the village area,” Bullard said. “We’re redoing all the lights along the boardwalk through the Cyprus swamp. It’s going to be gorgeous.”
Bullard said the show attracted about 80,000 people last year, and he’d be “thrilled” if 100,000 showed up this year.
“It’s just going to be new and better this year,” he said. “If you enjoyed it last year or the year before, you will definitely get more enjoyment out of it this year.”
On November 22, the city plans to hold a two-mile, non-competitive run through the displays, Bullard said. The light show opens on the 25th, and the Christmas Village opens the day after Thanksgiving on the 29th.
For more info, click on this hyperlink.
