The city of North Myrtle Beach on Monday passed first reading of an ordinance to amend its paid parking program to specify where residents’ free parking decals should go.
This summer, the city began a paid parking program, charging $2 an hour to park in city lots connected to Ocean Boulevard. City residents can get a parking decal that exempts them from paying.
But residents don’t always put their decals where they’re supposed to, so the city is taking steps to amend its ordinance to enforce proper decal placement.
“The decal’s placement had become a problem for the people who are enforcing the parking ordinance,” said Mayor Marilyn Hatley.
The new rules require decals to be placed on the inside of a regular vehicle’s windshield, and on the lower part of the driver’s side windshield.
On motorcycles with windshields, the decal should be placed on the outside of the windshield on the lower left corner, and on motorcycles without windshields, it should be placed on the fork.
On golf carts, the decal should be placed on the outside of the windshield on the bottom half of the driver’s side. On golf carts without a windshield, the sticker should go next to the state sticker.
The ordinance needs to pass one more reading before it becomes law.
Paid parking ends October 31, and if there are no changes, will be implemented again next year in March through October.
